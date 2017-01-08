× Baytown police: Three teens shot after argument breaks out in home

BAYTOWN, Texas- Baytown police responded to a shooting at a Baytown home where three 18-year-boys were hit early Sunday morning. The shooting took place at 3:32 a.m. in the 1300 block of Pine Street.

According to police, the incident began after a man that was known by at least one of the boys walked in the residence.

Baytown police said that shortly after that person entered the home, an argument broke out between him and someone else inside. That’s when police allege man who had been outside entered with a handgun and started shooting.

Two other men in the home at the time of the shooting escaped without being hit.

The victims were conscious when officers arrived and were transported to hospitals to be treated for their wounds. They are all expected to survive their injuries.

According to police, the suspects are described as black males that are about 6’3” and between 130-150 lbs. and fled the scene in a silver Chevrolet Impala. One of them could respond to the name of “Tim.” The motive for the shooting is still unclear.

If anyone has information about the shooting, call Baytown Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS, or text “Baytown’ and the information to 274637 (CRIMES).