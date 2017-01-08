Coast Guard: Three missing hunters found dead in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Texas – Three hunters who went missing during a trip near Carancahua Bay were found dead Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The men, Christian Ruckman Spencer Hall, and Starett Burk, were supposed to return from the trip Friday morning with two dogs.

Ruckman’s girlfriend got in touch with the Coast Guard when the men did not return from the trip as expected.

Coast Guard officials said that the men launched their 17-foot green, flat-bottom boat around 4 a.m. off of County Road 312.

In an effort to search for the men, the Coast Guard sent out a helicopter and airplane crew Saturday. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department was also sent out to help search for the men.

The bodies of two of the men were found around 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday in Calhoun County. The third person was found later under the boat close by.

There are no additional details at this time.