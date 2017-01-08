Georgia Tech swim team goes viral with their snow day

BLACKSBURG, Va — As a snowstorm brought several inches of fresh powder across the East Coast, the Georgia Tech swim team took the internet by storm.

According to the Georgia Tech Facebook page, the swimmers got snowed into their hotel after their meet at Virginia Tech was cancelled. So, they went outside for a little extra practice.

You can see the swimmers working on their 4×50 relay, as they glide across the snow in their respective swim styles. They compete in perfect form, but it makes us cold just watching them!

As of Sunday morning, the Facebook post had more than 2.9 million views which the Georgia Tech swim team says is their most viewed post of all-time. With their shenanigans, we can see why!