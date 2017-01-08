Retired military dog finds a forever home with a Vietnam War veteran

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUGAR LAND, TX - Surrounded by American flags at Sugar Land Memorial Park, Vietnam War veteran Lloyd Pursley found a new best friend.

"Hank is really going to heal a hole in my heart," Pursley said.

On Sunday, Pursley completed the adoption of Hank, an explosive detection dog who had served multiple tours in Kuwait. During the Vietnam War, Pursley had been a combat tracker dog handler.

"I had the honor of running probably more than 25 combat missions in Vietnam, with a dog," Pursley said. "All tracker dog handlers from that era in Vietnam had to leave all their dogs behind."

The adoption took place thanks to the Mission K9 Rescue organization, who has partnered with the United States War Dogs Association (USWDA) and the Petco Foundation.

"It's a very happy moment for Hank, and for me," Pursley said.

At the ceremony, the Petco Foundation awarded Mission K9 Rescue with a $60,000 grant, hoping to help the group with the adoptions of several more retired military-contract working dogs.