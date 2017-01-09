Cat trapped for days on utility pole during snow storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. — The recent cold snap led to one very cold cat in Colorado.

That's because this furry feline found his way up a utility pole and couldn't get back down!

"I don't see nothing, but I hear. And I hear, and I hear," one area resident explained in a snow storm. "And I look up—and there he is."

"Sparky" the cat spent two whole days stuck on top of this freezing pole, without any food or water.

And no telling how many 'lives' Sparky used up during his ordeal.

"Is he coming down," a passerby questioned. "Is he alive? Is he coming down, is it alive? We don't know."

He wouldn't even come down in a snow storm.

That is until a utility crew sprang into action.

Once he was back on solid ground, Sparky sprinted for an SUV.

"He's under the car," one resident called out to rescuers.

Local animal control officers finally captured the freezing feline. "I gotcha, I gotcha."

They hauled him off to a warm and cozy shelter.

Now that's what we call a real "pole cat!"