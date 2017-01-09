Chinese leaders ask Sen. Ted Cruz to skip meet-up with Taiwan’s president

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Sen. Ted Cruz seems to be making waves with Chinese leaders after he and Gov. Gregg Abbott met with Taiwan's president during her stop-over Sunday in Houston.

According to a Cruz statement, he and Tsai Ing-Wen discussed arms sales, diplomatic exchanges and economic relations. The governor's convo was about how increasing access to Taiwanese markets will help Texas farmers, ranchers and small business owners.

But even before the three met, Chinese leaders were already annoyed. You see, American presidents have not openly communicated with Taiwanese leaders since the late 1970's because the U.S. has honored the "One China" policy for decades.

Trump took a lot of heat after breaking protocol and accepting a congratulatory post-election phone call from Tsai.

He tweeted: "The President of Taiwan CALLED ME today to wish me congratulations on winning the Presidency. Thank you!"

After being criticized, he tweeted: "Interesting how the U.S. sells Taiwan billions of dollars of military equipment but I should not accept a congratulatory call."

Cruz was quick to jump to Trump's defense with a tweet of his own calling the phone call good news.

"I would much rather have Donald Trump talking to President Tsai than to Cuba's Raul Castro or Iran's Hasan Rouhani. This is an improvement," Cruz tweeted.

Cruz said before Sunday's meeting with Taiwan's president, the Chinese Consulate sent Houston's congressional delegation a letter asking members not to meet with her. But Cruz issued this statement: "This is not about the (People's Republic of China) PRC. This is about the U.S. relationship with Taiwan, an ally we are legally bound to defend."

In other words, the words of Hank Williams Jr., for instance... "Why don`t you mind your own business. Just mind your own business."

After all, this here is Texas and we make our own decisions!