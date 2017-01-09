Entertainment lineup released for 2017 Rodeo Houston
HOUSTON — Yee haw! The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has released its entertainment lineup. 21 of music’s hottest stars are set to take to the revolving stage, March7-26.
Some are old pros, while more than half of the singers are performing for the first time at the rodeo.
Tuesday, March 7 – Aaron Watson
Wednesday, March 8 – Old Dominion
Thursday, March 9 – Chris Stapleton
Friday, March 10 – Alicia Keys
Saturday, March 11 – Alan Jackson
Sunday, March 12 – The Chainsmokers
Monday, March 13 – Sam Hunt
Tuesday, March 14 – Meghan Trainor
Wednesday, 15 – Thomas Rhett
Thursday, March 16 – Luke Bryan
Friday, March 17 – Fifth Harmony
Saturday, March 18 – Willie Nelson
Sunday, March 19 – Banda El Recodo | Siggno
Monday, March 20 – Florida Georgia Line
Tuesday, March 21 – ZZ Top
Wednesday, March 22 – Chris Young
Thursday, March 23 – Blink 182
Friday, March 24 – Dierks Bentley
Saturday, March 25 – Brad Paisley
Sunday, March 26 – Zac Brown Band
Tickets will go on sale Saturday, Jan. 14, 10am, through AXS Ticketing via rodeohouston.com.