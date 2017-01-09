× Entertainment lineup released for 2017 Rodeo Houston

HOUSTON — Yee haw! The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has released its entertainment lineup. 21 of music’s hottest stars are set to take to the revolving stage, March7-26.

Some are old pros, while more than half of the singers are performing for the first time at the rodeo.

Tuesday, March 7 – Aaron Watson

Wednesday, March 8 – Old Dominion

Thursday, March 9 – Chris Stapleton

Friday, March 10 – Alicia Keys

Saturday, March 11 – Alan Jackson

Sunday, March 12 – The Chainsmokers

Monday, March 13 – Sam Hunt

Tuesday, March 14 – Meghan Trainor

Wednesday, 15 – Thomas Rhett

Thursday, March 16 – Luke Bryan

Friday, March 17 – Fifth Harmony

Saturday, March 18 – Willie Nelson

Sunday, March 19 – Banda El Recodo | Siggno

Monday, March 20 – Florida Georgia Line

Tuesday, March 21 – ZZ Top

Wednesday, March 22 – Chris Young

Thursday, March 23 – Blink 182

Friday, March 24 – Dierks Bentley

Saturday, March 25 – Brad Paisley

Sunday, March 26 – Zac Brown Band

Tickets will go on sale Saturday, Jan. 14, 10am, through AXS Ticketing via rodeohouston.com.