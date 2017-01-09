× Father saves 4 kids, 2 dogs from mobile home fire near Conroe

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A man was able to save his family and their two dogs early Monday morning after their mobile home caught fire in Cut and Shoot, a small town about 10 miles east of Conroe.

Investigators said it all happened around 3 a.m. at a home on Orion Drive, just off State Highway 105. There were no working smoke detectors in the mobile house, firefighters said.

The five adults, four children and two pit bulls living there were already outside when firefighters arrived. Investigators said all the children, who were under 10-years-old, were wearing just underwear.

The resident said he had first found an extremely hot breaker before smelling smoke about an hour later. He removed the breaker and after 30 minutes decided the smoke smell was gone. Moments later, his roommate kicked in his bedroom door and told the resident the house was on fire.

Investigators said the resident went to his son’s room where heavy flames on a dresser around a television. He was able to grab his two children and his sister’s two children and head out. He then went back into the burning home to get the family’s dogs.

Firefighters notified the Red Cross to help the family, and the Montgomery County Fire Marshal is investigating.