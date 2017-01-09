× Harris County deputy arrested for obscenity, officers say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one of its own after obscene material was discovered on a county computer, authorities said.

Andrew C. Sustaita was charged Monday with obscenity, which is a state jail felony. He was arrested following an investigation into obscene material originating from an account in Harris County, investigators said.

He was immediately removed from his position on the Crime Control Division following the arrests.

Sustaita has worked in the sheriff’s office for about six years.

“The possession of obscene and illicit material is made even more troubling when a Sheriff’s Office employee is found to be involved,” stated Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. “Every resource of this office will be dedicated to protecting the public and holding our employees accountable for wrongdoing.”

The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains ongoing and additional charges may be filed upon conclusion.