HPD: Arrest made in fatal beating of robbery victim

HOUSTON — The suspect in the death of a man found lying in the street in late March has been arrested, the Houston Police Department said.

Mario Lyndell Crisis, 32, was arrested and charged Friday with aggravated robbery with serious bodily injury, police said.

According to authorities, Officers were flagged down by passing motorist concerning an injured man lying in the 2200 block of Fannin Street on March 30 of last year.

Paramedics brought the victim, who suffered severe head injuries, to Ben Taub Hospital where he later died, police said.

The identity of the victim is pending notification.

Further investigation revealed Criss as the suspect in this case, police said,

Crisis was arrested without incident.