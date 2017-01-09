× HPD: Robber fatally shoots father protecting his family

HOUSTON — A father was shot and killed Sunday night while protecting his family from an accused robber in the Gulfton area, the Houston Police Department said.

It all happened around 8:30 p.m. night at a home in the 7000 block of Ashcroft Drive at Edgemoor Drive.

Investigators said the father was unloading groceries with his family Sunday night when a strange man approached them. Police said the father and alleged robber got into struggle, each man firing shots at the other.

Police said both men were killed.

An investigation is underway.