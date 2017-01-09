Like or not, we’re stuck with Houston’s topsy-turvy weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Houston, we have a problem: we never know what to wear!

Plus, Mother Nature is calling the shots when it comes to Houston's weather.

NewsFix viewers like Laura Viada agree.

"It's kind of crazy," Viada said.

Tam Hoang added, "Oh, man! The weather, it's temperamental here in Houston."

Erica Johnson adds, "Hot one day, cold the next."

No question, your outdoor thermometer is really getting a workout. Sort of like a Yo-Yo. We had temperatures in the 20's over the weekend and within the next few days, we're expecting temps back up in the 80's.

"It really has an impact on people's heath," David Rountree said.

"A lot of people with low immune systems are gonna be getting sick back and forth,"Michael Duvall said.

"That's just the way it goes, living in Houston," Johnson said.

So, what are we supposed to do about it? Our loyal viewers have some practical advice.

"Wash your hands a lot," Johnson said.

Boyce Bradley encourages the layered look.

"Just go with the flow," he added.

He's probably right. After all, the weather is the one thing that affects everyone, but no one can control!