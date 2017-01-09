Soldier killed in accident at Fort Hood identified, officials say

FORT HOOD, Texas — Texas officials have released the identity of a solider killed in a vehicular accident Saturday at Fort Hood over the weekend.

Spc. Barron Von Reichelt of Las Vegas died from injuries sustained during the accident on South Range Road.

Reichelt, 24, entered active-duty military service in January 2015 as a cannon crew member.

He was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division in April 2016.

Reichelt’s awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

