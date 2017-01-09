× Victim stabs HFD captain in eye during fire rescue in west Houston

HOUSTON — A man rescued from a fire at a west Houston business is facing aggravated assault charges after stabbing a fire captain in the eye with a pocket-knife, the Houston Police Department said.

William Morgan Johnson, 34, was trapped in an outside storage shed at the Kwik Kar Lube and Tune at S. Highway 6 and Westheimer Road when firefighters broke through a brick wall to save him, the Houston Fire Department said.

Investigators said Capt. Kenneth Willingham and other responding firefighters who heard Johnson. When the captain looked through the opening made to remove the victim, authorities said Johnson stabbed Willingham in the left eye.

The captain has been with the department for about 14 years.

Johnson was taken to the Memorial Hermann Red Duke Trauma Institute, in police custody, to be treated for smoke inhalation. He’s been charged with first degree aggravated assault on a public servant.

Willingham was also taken to the hospital, but has since been released. He’s now at home recovering with the help of his wife and three sons.