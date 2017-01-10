21 Trump Street in Russia? It could happen!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RYAZAN, Russia - Word on the street in Russia, President-elect Donald Trump is very popular. In fact, he's so that one town wants to honor him by naming a street after him!

Temperatures may be frigid in Ryazan, about 150 miles outside of Moscow, but Ryazan residents believe Trump is the man to thaw U.S. and Russian relations.

They've started a petition to name a little street after him and have more than 300 signatures, so far.

The street has a name already that many Ryazan residents don't like. It's called Godless, a holdover from communism, which rejected religion. Changing the name will not be fast-tracked, though. Ryazan's city council says streets cannot be named after living people.

Sergey Bizyukin is behind the drive to honor Trump. His slogan is, “Make Ryazan great again!" (Gee, that sounds familiar.) He doesn't see city council as a roadblock. At the very least, Bizyukin believes simply launching the petition has given residents an avenue with a more positive view of America.

If changed, this may become a destination spot like some other world famous streets. Like the Champs Elysees in Paris or Abbey Road in London.

Residents aren't throwing any block parties, yet. But who knows, maybe one day a Russian family will be living in a home at....you guessed it......21 Trump Street!