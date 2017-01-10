Cha-ching! Houston residents rent out property to cash in during Super Bowl LI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The Bayou City can almost hear the economic impact of fat stacks of cash being shoveled in as Super Bowl LI gets closer and closer everyday. It only makes sense that residents want a piece of the action too.

Joe Mayeux is one among many Houstonians leasing out their homes for the super weekend. And believe us, this three-bedroom townhouse is a steal at $2,500 a night. Of course, ole Joe’s aware any damages will come out of his pocket and feels secure since the leasing website will do all the background checks.

But, what about renting out the apartment your leasing for the night? Is that a good idea or not? We went to the Houston Apartment Association to find out.