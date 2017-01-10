Critics put Britain’s ‘Real Housewives of ISIS’ on blast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONDON — How far is too far when it comes to parody?

Britain's BBC2 parody skit 'The Real Housewives of ISIS' is getting quite a backlash from critics. Some have even called it "morally bankrupt."

Despite the backlash, some online fans call it the funniest thing they've ever seen.

Some critics are blasting the BBC for making Hijabis feel more isolated and targeted by Islamophobes.

But comics are blasting back, telling people to lighten up. The Brits consider themselves masters of satire and dark humor.

Who could forget 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail?'

And even American comics like Jeff Dunham have taken aim at terrorists for years with characters like Achmed the Dead Terrorist.

So, some comedians say being offended is popular these days.

Writers of the 'ISIS Housewives' parody even claim their skit could help prevent terrorism because the satire may actually drive their message home.

Bottom line: not all humor is in good taste, but it's getting hard to find anything that doesn't offend someone.