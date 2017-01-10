Facebook prank with zombie body parts frozen in pond leads to police investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio - They say two heads are better than one, but probably not when it comes to a zombie body parts prank.

Dustin Smith of Ohio got an idea for a little prank when he saw a bone stuck in a frozen pond.

"Foot bone that my friend's little boy had thrown in the pond," Smith said. "And I thought it was cool, and I took a picture of it."

So he posted the pic on Facebook and got another bright idea: to throw a zombie head in the pond. "Decided to punch a little hole in the ice and slide the head underneath there— and take pictures of that," Smith said.

Then Smith decided to post the pictures on Facebook, claiming he had just found some dead bodies frozen in a nearby lake!

Smith claims he kept up the zombie hoax online for a couple of hours and then came clean. But that's when the cops came calling because they had been looking for the bodies!

"They used resources," Smith said. "He says that they were contacted, and somebody went out searching."

Now Smith faces three possible charges in connection with the whole zombie hoax.

"He didn't break any laws," his friend Jasen Dixon said. "If they had a case, he'd already be charged."

"I'm definitely not yelling 'Fire' in a movie theater, nothing like that," Smith added.