Harris County deputy charged with obscenity

HARRIS COUNTY, TX – A Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy finds himself on the other side of the law.

On Monday, investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office High Tech Crime Unit charged Andrew C. Sustaita Jr. with Obscenity, a State Jail Felony.

Sustaita is a six year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, most recently assigned to the Crime Control Division. He was immediately relieved of duty after being arrested.

Sustaita was linked to the crime by the Sheriff’s Office High Tech Crime Unit.

Investigators were contacted regarding obscene material originating from an account in Harris County. Through their investigation they traced it back to Sustaita and say he was producing obscene material online.

“The possession of obscene and illicit material is made even more troubling when a Sheriff’s Office employee is found to be involved,” stated Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. “Every resource of this office will be dedicated to protecting the public and holding our employees accountable for wrongdoing.”

Sustaita appeared in PC court, Monday night. And is expected to appear in court again on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be filed.