HCSO: Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of man over tennis shoes in Spring

SPRING, Texas — The lead suspect was arrested Tuesday after a man was shot to death over a pair of tennis shoes in the Spring Ridge subdivision, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Ja’Corrie Rogers, 20, is charged with murder.

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office said the victim, 21-year-old Darius Flournoy, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds when officers found him Monday evening in the 2400 block of Autumn Spring Drive at Spring Mill Lane.

Investigators believe the two men got into an argument over the footwear before meeting up later that day to play basketball. As Rogers and Flournoy were walking toward a dead end in the neighborhood where a basketball goal was set up, officers said the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim.

The alleged gunman then left the area in an unknown vehicle.

Flournoy was taken to Houston Northwest Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Deputies said several witnesses identified Rogers as the shooter.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Rogers is asked to call the homicide detectives at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).