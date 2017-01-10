× HPD: Mother accused of brutally attacking her young daughter

HOUSTON — Months after a juvenile was beaten inside her parent’s home, police said her mother — later identified as her attacker — is still on the run.

Ashley Noelle Kilpatrick is charged with injury to a child.

The Houston Police Department said the 31-year-old mom punched her daughter in the face and head more than 10 times before slamming the victim’s head into a wall. She’s also accused of trying to choke the child. The victim’s age has not been released, but investigators said she is a juvenile.

The attack happened the morning of Oct. 8 while they were living in an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Ella Boulevard in the Shady Acres area, police said.

Kilpatrick is believed to be 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing around 130 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the Kilpatrick’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). The agency is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for tips leading to an arrest.