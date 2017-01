Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKSHIRE, Texas — If what they say is true, and home really is where the heart is, then it wouldn't matter if your home looked like a giant car, some sort of UFO or even a big shoe.

But soar down I-10 about a half hour to Brookshire, and you'll find Joe Axline. This dude lives on a plane!

Fasten your imagination, make sure your seats and tray tables are in the full upright position, and prepare for lift off. In today's Inside Story from the pages of Houstonia.