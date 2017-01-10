HOUSTON - Texans players know not many people are giving them a chance to beat the Patriots in this Saturday's divisional match-up. While coach Bill O'Brien has downplayed the fact that sports books in Las Vegas have the Texans as 16-point underdogs, players say they're fine to play to the "underdog" role.
Texans players don’t mind ‘underdog’ role ahead of playoff tilt against Patriots
-
Texans will play for more than themselves in #MyCauseMyCleats shoes this week
-
When it comes to Houston sports edits, “D-Texan” calls all the right plays
-
Ahead of MNF, Texans send memo to players warning “do’s and don’ts” while visiting Mexico City
-
Sports Fix: Raheel talks about the Texans vs. Broncos
-
Texans advance to divisional round with win over Raiders
-
-
Sports Fix: The Texans are rested and the Rockets return for action
-
Sports Fix: Get ready for the Texans vs. Raiders
-
Holiday Gift Wrap Up: DICK’S Sporting Goods has something for the active people on your list
-
Sports Fix: H-Town’s Texans, Cougars and Rockets gearing up for some big games
-
Sports Fix: It’s going down with the H-Town boys in Mexico City
-
-
Houston football fans have rough weekend following 2 big loses
-
Papa John’s Houston announces partnership with NBA superstar James Harden
-
NFL heads to Mexico to attract Hispanic fans