Texans players don’t mind ‘underdog’ role ahead of playoff tilt against Patriots

HOUSTON - Texans players know not many people are giving them a chance to beat the Patriots in this Saturday's divisional match-up. While coach Bill O'Brien has downplayed the fact that sports books in Las Vegas have the Texans as 16-point underdogs, players say they're fine to play to the "underdog" role.