Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to take senior White House role

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — Talk about keeping it in the family!

President-elect Donald Trump announced Monday that his son-in-law, 35-year-old Jared Kushner, will act as senior adviser to the President in the White House. Trump even got a green light from the White House on the pick.

"I'll let President-elect Trump select whomever he would like to have around him, and obviously that's what he will do," White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest announced.

Some say this move will test the limits of federal anti-nepotism rules.

But it's already raising a lot of eyebrows and ethical questions.

One reporter tweeted, "Jared Kushner will resign as publisher of New York Observer, but his lawyer tells me 'he will be transferring his interest to his brother.'"

Kushner also has his own real estate development firm, and now there are lots of questions about how Kushner will separate his own firm from any conflicts of interest with policy in the White House?

"We'll talk about it on Wednesday," Trump told reporters in the lobby at Trump Tower. "It's very simple. All I can say is it's very simple, very easy."

But there are still a lot of unanswered questions about the Trump kids, too, and who will actually be running the family business?

And how will Ivanka be able to operate in and out of the White House?

Sounds like Trump has a lot of real estate to cover in Wednesday's press conference to clear the air.

Then again, maybe he already knows just what to do to handle any conflicts of interest.

Like he did on 'The Apprentice,' maybe Trump will just say, "You're fired!"