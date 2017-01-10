University of Texas fans consume more beer than any other college fans, report says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas fans may not be vying for a National Championship this year, but they still have something big to cheer about: beer!

The Longhorns are No. 1 by a country mile when it comes to consuming beer, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Journal finds that UT football fans drink more beer, or at least buy more, than any other college fans on the planet. The report said alcohol sales rose a staggering 70 percent in 2016.

And during the Notre Dame game alone, Texas fans spent over $700,000 on beer.

In six home games this past season, Longhorn fans consumed well over 100,000 bottles of Miller Lite.

And all that alcohol sent one $1.3 Million in revenue to the UT athletic department.

Of course, a snarky fan commented online that maybe there is a connection between quality of football being played and the amount of beer being consumed?

Then again, maybe just everything is better in Texas including beer.

So, what about all those other schools out there that are lagging far behind?

Well, it looks like they better drink up.

That's right, the Eyes of Texas are upon you!

So, bottoms up, UT fans.

This Bud's for you!