Viral video shows brawl at Katy High School basketball game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KATY, Texas — Several Katy High School students could be facing disciplinary action after a game Friday night against Tompkins High School went from free-throws to free-for-all.

"It took all of another five seconds, and it was complete maylay," Stacey Nolan said. "But then when you're standing there, and you're seeing it, you're thinking — is this really happened?"

Stacey Nolan recorded the brawl on his phone in a video that has since gone viral. Nolan said the themed game started off friendly.

"In the sense that they wasn't loud. They wasn't obnoxious. No one was really cheering cause it was just a close game," he said. "Once they were up by 22 points a foul occurred right in front of the student section."

That's when he students started to get rowdy.

Nolan said a few players on the court all started converge on each other around one referee, and then a portion of the student section was on the court in a matter of seconds.

"So then you had parents that were pulling players back," he said. "You had coaches separating. You had the police there separating. The fighting was between the the two teams and the student section of Tompkins."

Katy Independent School District said none of the students involved in the altercation, nor the bystanders, were seriously injured.

The school district also released a statement saying:

"These types of incidents are taken very seriously. Within 24 hours, the school administration and District officials met in an emergency meeting to determine disciplinary action. The District is greatly disappointed in the decisions taken by our players, which have now circulated on some social media platforms. At Katy ISD, the safety of all students and staff is top priority, and we will work to ensure these types of incidents do not occur again. We ask parents to join us as we use this as an opportunity to teach our students better sportsmanship and self-discipline."

Because the incident happened among Katy ISD basketball players the matter has also been referred to the UIL District Executive Committee, school officials said.