Will Houston be ready for Super Bowl LI?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The eyes of the world will be on Houston for Super Bowl LI, so efforts to spruce the Bayou City are well underway.

New places to eat, an ice rink and entertainment at Discovery Green Park are among a few areas being improved.

But will everything be ready in time for the big game?

"We've been working non-stop for months now to ensure that everything is done in time," Director of Public Releations AJ Mistretta at Houston First said. "We are rolling out the red carpet, everything will be done in time. We're actually opening four new restaurants along Avenida de Las Americas in just a couple weeks so these things are all gonna be done and it's gonna be a great show."

But renovations, such as those on Broadway, aren’t just for out-of-towners.

"When company comes you need to roll out the red carpet and you need to spiff up, and this isn't just for visitors, the city has had the project on it's plans for years and years," President Anne Culver of Scenic Houston said. "It’s just that once the project was under taken, and complete, the time the right because of the project, to do these enhancements. And the timing worked that it would all happen before the Super Bowl."

Looks like exciting things are ahead for H-town, and we can't wait to show the world our good old southern hospitality!