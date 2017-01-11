× Galveston man with long criminal record sentenced 45 years on evading arrest charges

GALVESTON, Texas — After building a long list of criminal offenses, including a child sexual assault conviction, a man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison on charges of evading arrest with a motor vehicle, the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office said.

Craig Sanders, 33, was read his sentence in court Wednesday. Sanders was arrested in May of last year.

Prosecutors said Sanders was seen exiting a local motel parking lot driving a vehicle with an expired registration sticker. When the officer initiated a traffic stop Sanders refused to stop and sped through a local neighborhood before exiting his vehicle and fleeing on foot, investigators said.

During the trial, an arresting officer said he wasn’t able to apprehend Sanders because he had to stop the suspect’s vehicle, which was still in drive, from rolling down the street.

After stopping the vehicle, investigators said the officer went back to the motel where he found Sanders and arrested him.

In court, Sanders faced a punishment range of 25-years to life because of two prior felony convictions.

The convictions included a robbery 1994 and sexual assault of a child in 2012. In addition, the State presented evidence of three additional felony convictions — robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and felony theft — and eight misdemeanor convictions.

He will be held at the Institutional Division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Sanders will have to serve at least one-fourth of his sentence before being eligible for parole, the attorney’s office said.