HCSO: 9 suspects, guns and stolen goods found in Cypress drug house bust

CYPRESS, Texas — At least nine people have been arrested after a bust early Wednesday morning at a known drug house in Cypress, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said five men and four women were among those taken into custody after officers raided the house in the 11300 block of Forrest Valley Drive. In addition to drugs, stolen property and weapons were also found inside the residence, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators became suspicious of the house after numerous complaints from residents.

The suspects are facing various drug-related charges among other offenses, including possession of methamphetamines with intent to distribute. Investigators said four of the arrested are charged with possession of a firearm.

HCSO is working with the Harris County Constable’s Office, and an investigation is still underway.