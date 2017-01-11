× HCSO: Would-be kidnappers use ‘fishing net’ to catch 11-year-old boy

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse Unit investigators are seeking information after the failed abduction of an 11-year-old boy near Hill Intermediate School.

Investigators said the child was walking to the school Friday morning along Star Peak Drive when a white-colored work van ridden by three adult men drove up to him. Officers said one of the men yelled to the boy “Don’t Run!” in Spanish. When the boy turned to look, he saw one of the men in the van holding large pole “fishing net.”

The child was able to escape with being harmed or abducted, the sheriff’s office said.

Surveillance video captured several images of the suspected vehicle as it drove through the area during the incident, investigators said. Deputies believe the van was a Chevrolet or GMC model and all three men are in their 20s.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for any information called in to the 713-222-8477 tips hotline or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org that leads to the arrest of any suspect in this case.