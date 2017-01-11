Let your pet help other furry friends by donating blood!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KATY, Texas — We all know how important it is to give blood and helping out others in our community when in need. Have you ever thought about your pets needing it though? With January being National Blood Donor Month, NHVS-BluePearl is bringing attention to the need with it's veterinary blood bank

"We have the blood bank going, so we're able to supply blood to local veterinarians," said Michael Villanueva, DVM. "We're even sending blood out nationally at this point."

The blood bank founded by NHVS-BluePearl is the first in the Houston area, but donated blood is sent out to other local clinics.

If you're interested in donating, dogs and cats must be between the ages of 1-8 and must be in good health. A full list of requirements can be found here.

The donation is free, and it comes with a free physical exam, complete blood work-up, tests for heartworm and other ailments.