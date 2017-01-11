President-elect Donald Trump holds first press conference

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Well, reporters finally got what they've been waiting for.

Donald Trump's first press conference since winning the election was a sight to behold. Trump scheduled the event originally to discuss how he will divest himself from his businesses and avoid any conflicts of interest as president. But in the process, Trump ended up admitting for the first time he believes Russia was behind the hacking before the election.

"As far as hacking, I think it was Russia. But we also get hacked by other countries, and other people," Trump said.

Trump was also questioned about classified documents that were later leaked that claim Russia has compromising information about him.

"It should never have been — number one, it shouldn't have even entered paper, but it should never have been released," the president-elect said.

Things also got heated when questions turned to a dubious report released Wednesday night by Buzzfeed. It's a dossier of info that is unconfirmed and that even Buzzfeed's editor said there is "serious reason to doubt." The report is full of salacious accusations damaging to Trump. The report has actually been circulating for months, but wasn't released by other outlets because the stories could not be verified.

Trump said today, "It's all fake news. It's phony stuff. It didn't happen."

Trump eventually called on his tax attorney to speak, and she laid out a plan to keep Trump unaware of his company's dealings while his children take over.

So there you go, no conflicts of interest, but Trump's presidency is definitely off to an interesting start.