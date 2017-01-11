× Search for stolen vehicle leads to $400K drug bust at Fort Bend County home, arsenal of weapons also found

RICHMOND, Texas — A search for a stolen vehicle led to the discovery of a massive amount of drugs and guns at a Fresno home.

Deputies went to the home near W. Sycamore Rd. to search for a stolen vehicle, but when they looked inside the garage, they spotted what appeared to be illegal drugs.

Narcotics officers were called to the scene, and it was determined that the suspicious substance was eight kilograms of crystal meth. The street value of the drugs was about $400,000, according to deputies.

After an additional search, detectives discovered a large stockpile of firearms — some of which were stolen– and a large amount of cash.

Three vehicles were also recovered at the home. One was stolen, and deputies are checking to see if the other vehicles had been reported stolen.

Jose Pineda, 40, and Samuel Maciel, 17, were arrested and charged with manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance.

No bond has been set, both Pineda and Maciel are in the Fort Bend County Jail under an ICE hold.