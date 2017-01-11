Secretary of State pick, Rex Tillerson, gets grilled in confirmation hearing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — "Russia must know that we will be accountable to our commitments and those of our allies," former Exxon-Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson testified Wednesday on Capitol Hill.

The Texas oilman turned Secretary of State nominee got a Texas-size welcome at his senate confirmation hearing.

"Mr. Tillerson understands how to separate friendships and business," Texas Sen. John Cornyn remarked. "He knows who he works for."

"And he's a proud Texas Longhorn, which John and I might think is plenty enough alone to qualify him for Secretary of State," Texas Sen. Ted Cruz added.

But then things turned sour when protesters frequently interrupted Rex.

"Please don't put Exxon in charge of the State Department," a protester shouted as she was escorted out of the room.

And then things turned downright ugly.

"We need to stand up to this bully in Moscow," Maryland Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin charged.

And that's when "Little Marco" showed up and grilled Tillerson like a Texas T-bone steak!

The Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio asked, "Is Vladimir Putin a war criminal?"

"I would not use that term," Rex replied.

"You are still not prepared to say that Vladimir Putin and his military have violated the rules of war and have conducted war crimes in Aleppo?" Rubio adamantly questioned.

"Those are very serious charges to make," Tillerson responded.

Now some wonder if 'Little Marco' will come back to haunt President-elect Donald Trump by voting against Rex.

"I'm going to go back and look through this and— it's a very important decision," Rubio said with a staunch poker-face after the hearing.

Still, at the end of the day, Rex surprised a lot of folks, especially that he disagrees with Trump on climate change, nuclear weapons, and even Trade.

"I do not oppose TPP," Tillerson admitted during his hearing.

Well, that's Rex for you — full of surprises!