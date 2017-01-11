Sports around Houston include selfies, swimsuits and a starting quarterback

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Super Bowl LI should be super lucrative for the city of Houston. But it comes as no surprise to learn a few self-serving folks will try to cash in, too. Take for example, Johnny Football.

Seems the NFL flame-out is low on funds, possibly from his downward spiral that includes legal troubles, reports of substance abuse, and club-hopping. So, when he needs to score some cash, what's a former Heisman trophy winner to do?

During the week leading up to the big game, the 24-year-old will be snapping selfies with fans for 50 bucks a pop at two different malls in town. Not bad for someone who hasn't played a snap for the Cleveland Browns in more than a year, despite pocketing $7.7 million from the team.

Goodbye, Johnny Football. And hello, Money Manziel.

In other sports news, Sugar Land's Olympic gold gymnast Simone Biles will be heating up the pages of Sports Illustrated.

The Team USA superstar posed for her first SI swimsuit edition. The annual issue hits newsstands and mailboxes in the next few weeks.

Finally, the Houston Texans face the New England Patriots this weekend, hoping to advance in the playoffs.

How is Brock Osweiler prepping to go head-to-head with Tom Brady?

"The first thing that jumps out is, you need to protect the ball. If you're going to beat the Patriots, especially in Foxborough, you can't have any turnovers," Osweiler said.

Sadly, prognosticators put us 16 points behind. Knowing the Patriot's history, that kind of prediction can easily deflate our hopes for a home field advantage in the Super Bowl.