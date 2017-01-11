× Thieves smash into two CVS stores

NORTH HARRIS COUNTY — Thieves smash their truck into not one, but two CVS stores, in north Harris county.

The first incident was at the CVS store off of Barker Cypress and West Road. Deputies say around 2:30, Wednesday morning, at least two male thieves backed a light-blue Chevy pick-up into the front of the store.

They tried to grab the ATM machine, but it was stuck. So they took off empty-handed.

But they weren’t done trying.

Deputies say around an an hour later, just a few miles away, the same suspects backed the same pick-up into the CVS off of FM 2920. It’s unknown if they were able to grab anything that time.

Investigators are hoping surveillance video will lead to clues.