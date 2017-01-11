× Video shows Jimmy John’s employees using bread dough as ‘jump rope’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ever wonder what goes on back in the kitchen of your favorite fast-food joint?

Well, at this Jimmy John’s in Jacksonville it wasn’t pretty!

Yep, a Snapchat video apparently caught these employees getting in a pretty good workout— not jumping rope but jumping bread dough!

“That’s disgusting!” Latisha Ware, a customer at a nearby Starbucks, said after viewing the video.

“They’re having a little fun, but maybe it’s just not the right time, so maybe it would worry me a little bit,” another Starbucks customer, Brooke Crawford, suggested.

“Or at least don’t put it on social media,” Ware advised. “Like, what are you thinking? I can only imagine what the health inspector is going to do to them at this point.”

“I would not like that, and I’m sure the health department didn’t like it either,” another passerby Matt Kile said.

Turns out, the owners didn’t like it, either!

They issued a statement saying they discovered that the dough from the video was thrown out— and so were the playful employees.

The manager said they were fired, so no more dough-jumping there!