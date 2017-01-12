× 17-yr-old killed, Deputy Constable assaulted during violent brawl

NORTH HARRIS COUNTY — A 17-year-old man is dead and a deputy constable is in the hospital after a violent brawl in north Harris County.

Around 9 p.m. last night deputies say two groups of men got into a fight over a car in the middle off Verde Trail. When police arrived they found a 17-year-old male dead in the middle of the street.

After the teen had been run over gunfire erupted between the two groups.

When deputies tried to break up the fight, a female deputy constable was assaulted and had to be taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Deputies tell us this is a very complicated scene and they are still investigating.