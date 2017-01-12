Amber Alert issued for 3 children in Houston

HOUSTON — An amber alert was issued late Wednesday night following the disappearance of three Houston-area children, authorities said.

Investigators said 3-year-old Aaliyah Frausto and her brothers, 2-year-old Jason Frausto and 5-year-old Isac Frausto, are in grave and immediate danger.

Doris Camerena is wanted in connection to their disappearance, officials said.

Law enforcement believe she is driving a gold-colored 2011 Chevrolet Cruz LT with Texas license plate FGJ6333.

The Amber Alert said Aaliyah is 2 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 30 pounds, while Isac is 3 feet tall and weighs about 45 pounds, and Jason is 2 feet tall and also weighs about 30 pounds.