Chevron Houston Marathon causing multiple road closures in Downtown 

HOUSTON — Most of us living in Houston already know that with greater events, come greater traffic.

And it’s no different this week as the city of Houston prepare for the Chevron Houston Marathon.

The marathon will feature several races, including Aramco Houston Half Marathon and ABB 5K, and several other events in and around the Downtown area. The 26.2 mile course is expected to have significant impacts on usual traffic beginning on Thursday as organizers set up the Start Line, Finish Line and other festivities.

Thursday, January 12th through Sunday, January 15th

Expect areas around the George R. Brown Convention Center and Discovery Green Park to close for the installation of the Finish Line and related fencing. Closures include Lamar Street in front of the Hilton Americas and Avenida de las Americas south of Discovery Green Parking Garage.

Friday, January 13th through Sunday, January 15th

Expect additional areas around the Start Line to be intermittently or permanently closed until Sunday afternoon.

Saturday, January 14th

The ABB 5K will take place beginning at 8:00 a.m. and will result in street closures between downtown and Midtown from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. As runners pass through each area, streets will reopen. Below is a detailed map of the race routes and the time streets will close and reopen, organizers said.

Sunday, January 15th

From 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., expect streets along the Marathon and Half Marathon course to be closed and reopened as the race progresses.

Whether on-foot or on-wheels, but sure to look both ways and have a great time this weekend!