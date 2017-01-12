× Cy-Fair school bus catches fire with 20 kids on-board, ISD officials say

HOUSTON — It was a close-call for several middle school students after their bus caught fire on the northwest side of town, the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District said.

Officials said 20 students were riding the bus home from Cook Middle School when the fire started on West Road near Beltway 8. Once everyone was off bus, that’s when the flames started.

Investigators said the bus driver noticed smoke coming from under the hood, pulled over and evacuated the students from the bus. The students were taken home on another bus.

No one was injured, the district confirmed.

An investigation is underway, officials said.