Dentist tops list of best jobs to have in 2017

Open wide and say ahhhh! Cause your dentist has the best job ever.

Dentists beat out 100 other professions for the No. 1 job title for 2017, according to US News World and Report.

The medical field dominated the rankings with 52 jobs out of the top hundred listed.

Determining factors of what type of career you choose can be time, educations and of course

compensation. Obviously, that is a huge factor in the evaluation of America's top jobs.

Dentist lead the ranking at number one while Dental Assistant closed out the list at No. 100.

Computer analysts scored a point for team technology at No. 8, leading the ranks in employment growth by 21 percent.

Also on the list mathematicians, school psychologists and physical therapists are a few of the other industries that made the top 100.

But hey, wherever you are on the list— be happy you've got a job!