× Deputies: Mom expressed feelings of wanting to hurt baby before killing 2-month-old son

FORT BEND, Texas — A Needville mother has been arrested and charged after she intentionally killed her 2-month-old son, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Rosemary Harrah, 20, has been charged with injury to a child.

Deputies were sent to a home in the 12100 block of Mueck Road to investigate the death of an infant boy.

They interviewed the mother, Harrah, who told then that she had found her son, Lucian Angst, unresponsive on that day.

Investigators later learned that Harrah had downloaded the Glow Nurture App, an online program that helps expectant mothers through daily logs and other tips and information. On that app, Harrah allegedly said she had feelings about wanting to hurt her child.

Detectives interviewed Harrah again on Dec. 27, 2016, at which time, she allegedly admitted to smothering her son.

Harrah was taken into custody and booked into the Fort Bend County Jail. Her bond was set at $500,000.