Houston among top 100 best cities for recent grads to find work

HOUSTON - Is Houston one of the best cities for recent college grads to get a job?

The Bayou City ranked 57th in the U.S. out of 589 cities listed in the 2017 Best Cities for New Grads career report on GoodCall.com.

The ranking considers a wide range of factors like cost of living, relative salaries, local amenities and the overall job marketplace for recent college graduates. The top spot on the list was grabbed by Roanoke, Virginia.

And while it might seem like Houston has some work to do to catch up to other Texas cities on the list — like the Dallas suburb of Irving, which ranked the highest at No. 4 and Dallas itself at No. 9 — the news is still good enough to likely drive some new grads to Houston.

But with the recent oil bust dragging on the local economy, some may wonder what kind of work is out there?

Amazon just announced they're creating 100,000 new full-time jobs with full benefits all across the country over the 18 months.

Houston is getting 1,000 full-time jobs at its new Amazon order fulfillment center. And with the Amazon Flex program, you can make $25 an hour delivering packages just by using your own car and smartphone.

So, if you're getting ready to graduate— don't worry about a thing.

H-town just may turn into the land of opportunity!