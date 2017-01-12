× HPD: Teen shooting victim dies after month-long battle; gunman still at large

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is searching for three possible suspects after a teenager was shot while walking with his father on the southwest side of town, authorities said. The 17-year-old victim died Monday after spending several weeks in the hospital battling for his life.

Juan Tzep Cotiy and his father were ambushed around 10 a.m. Dec. 7 in the 10100 block Harwin Drive, investigators said.

As the teen walked ahead of his father, officers said two men ran toward him from across the street. Police said a third man jumped out of a silver car parked in a nearby driveway, grabbed Cotiy and shot him one time with a pistol. The three men climbed back into the silver vehicle and then sped off, officers said.

Cotiy was taken to Ben Taub hospital in critical conditions with life-threatening injuries. Police believe the car they were driving was a 2000 to 2006 four-door, silver import sedan.

Investigators said the attackers were all wearing hoodies and bandannas. Only one was armed.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call HPD homicide division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.