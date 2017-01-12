Local Girl Scout produces PSA to boost cookie sales

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – Gone are the days of going door-to-door. One local Girl Scout is upping her cookie selling game with a PSA she produced.

9-yr-old, Riley Walsh, wrote the entire script, memorized it, even set up an email account where you can place your cookie order.

In honor of Girl Scout cookies being around for 100 years there’s a new cookie you can order, the S’mores. It’s described as “a new crispy graham cookie double dipped in yummy crème icing and finished with a scrumptious chocolatey coating (WHOA!) is one more delicious way to support her next adventure!”

Oh and if you’re in the hunt for Girl Scout Cookies in your neighborhood, there’s an app for that.

Times have definitely changed!

For all things Girl Scout Cookie oriented, click here.