× Scenic Houston holds ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating redevelopment of Broadway/ Hobby Corridor

HOUSTON — Scenic Houston held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for the Broadway/Hobby Corridor Redevelopment Project, a nearly two mile-long portion of Broadway Street, connecting Hobby Airport and Interstate 45. Joined by Mayor Sylvester Turner, City of Houston officials and other important stakeholders, Scenic Houston led the charge in unveiling the transformation of this highly-traveled thoroughfare leading to and from Hobby Airport.

Most of the $6.2 million budget for enhancements has been raised through private and public funding, with installation beginning in the second quarter of 2016. The Broadway Project has added nearly 410 live oaks and other trees in a partnership between Scenic Houston and Trees for Houston. These trees provide both shade and beauty to the corridor. Additional improvements include upgraded LED street lights, enhanced crosswalks, and cohesive landscaping and groundcover.

“Today we recognize the fruits of our labor on this transformational Broadway/Hobby Corridor project,” says Mayor Turner. “The City of Houston and its residents can be proud of this partnership which has led to the enhancement of the area near Hobby Airport through both landscape beautification and infrastructure. I’m happy that visitors who fly in to Hobby Airport will be greeted with such an attractive gateway to the City.”

“Scenic Houston has been able to complement the city’s reconstruction of Broadway Street to ensure a welcoming, beautifully landscaped entry into our city,” says Anne Culver, president of Scenic Houston. “We could not have done this without our wonderful partners, including the Hobby Area District, TIRZ 8, TxDOT and the City of Houston. Today is a celebration of a vision.”

Clark Condon Associates developed the comprehensive landscape plan, while Scenic Houston will manage the landscape contract and the Hobby Area District will maintain the improvements once complete. Scenic Houston is the largest chapter of Scenic Texas, Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization. Scenic Houston’s mission is to preserve and enhance the visual character of Houston.

“For the many thousands of visitors to Houston, Hobby Airport and Broadway Street are their initial introduction to the City, and we want to make sure that first impression is a positive one,” says David Mincberg, Chairman of Houston First. “A fresh, attractive Broadway corridor provides an outstanding new ‘welcome to Houston’ from Hobby Airport.”

To stay up-to-date on the project’s progress throughout the year, be sure to follow Scenic Houston on Facebook or visit their website at www.scenichouston.org.