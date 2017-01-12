Simon Says: Why so many people always hated President Obama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Not giving away my age here, but I was thinking the other day about how many Presidents I can remember living through, meaning, the Commanders-in-Chief that commanded my attention.

Eight of them!

From Nixon to Obama, you can do a little word play with the thought of how some of you may remember them.

Nixon…crook.

Ford…lucky.

Carter…not qualified.

Reagan…father figure.

Bush…forgettable.

Clinton …cheater.

Bush...bloopers.

That’s funny, but here’s something not funny when I think about Obama and the word , I think , represents his eight years for so many people: uncomfortable.

Since day one , it didn’t matter if he was the best President since Lincoln, don’t you think there were a lot of people who were uncomfortable with a black president?

President Obama could do no right with these people.

Does it make them racist? Who knows, but I really think we live in a country where old habits don’t fade away.

I can’t remember a president that was hated as much as he was loved.

You can say the same thinking goes for people who will never accept a Madame President and now, a reality show president.

President Trump could save us from space aliens, but many of you still won’t be a fan.

So many people are not good with things that make them uneasy like a sweater in July, mayo on a hot dog and Ben Affleck as Batman— you’ll never buy in!

And when it comes to President Obama, we learned no matter how much anyone talks about change…many people don’t.