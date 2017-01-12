× Woman charged with capital murder in shooting death of woman at apartment complex

HOUSTON — Charges have been filed against a woman Houston police say shot and killed another woman one day after Christmas.

Kenia Lashan Wilkins, 21, is charged with capital murder. She is accused in the killing of Meng Bo, 30.

Witnesses reported hearing a gunshot in the Camden Holly Springs apartment complex at 680 West Sam Houston Parkway South about 11:10 p.m. on Dec. 26. They found Bo in the complex and attempted to provide medical assistance.

Paramedics with the Houston Fire Department arrived a short time later and pronounced her dead at the scene.

According to witnesses, a dark-colored, four-door sedan fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

Further investigation identified Wilkins as the suspect in this case and, on Wednesday, she was taken into custody without incident.