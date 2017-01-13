× Clute police: Teen collapses, dies at trailer park shortly after using synthetic marijuana

CLUTE, Texas — Authorities are investigating the death of a teen who died shortly after using synthetic marijuana.

Officers from the Clute Police Department were dispatched to a trailer park in the 200 block of Stratton Ridge around 12:39 a.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, they found a 16-year-old lying on the ground by a vehicle in the driveway of a trailer home. Passersby called police after spotting the boy.

Clute EMS responded to the scene to provide assistance, but the boy could not be saved. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say evidence found at the scene indicated the teen had been using synthetic marijuana prior to him collapsing, but the official cause of death will be determined by the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Officer.